Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Target Price at $76.25

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in First Advantage by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

FA opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

