Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Price Target at C$192.18

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$192.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.76. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00. The company has a market cap of C$32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

