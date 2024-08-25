Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $127.73

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $13,216,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,740. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.