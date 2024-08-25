Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $222.06

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.42.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Globant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,396,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,432,000 after buying an additional 155,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,922,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.19. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

