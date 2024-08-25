Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $31.15

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.