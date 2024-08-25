Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $103.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

