Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $21.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,679. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

