Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $21.25

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -130.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

