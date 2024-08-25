Andrew Northwall Sells 3,467 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

