Andrew Y. Ng Sells 25,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $8.36 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.