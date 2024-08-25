Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 346691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £630,000.00, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

