Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 8,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 785,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $73,190. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Angi by 469.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.