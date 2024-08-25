Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $589.60

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 589.60 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.77), with a volume of 17590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.03).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 676.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 592.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

