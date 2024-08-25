Ann M. Kappler Sells 2,839 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PRU opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

