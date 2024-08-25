Anne M. Holloway Sells 500 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American States Water Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWR opened at $80.68 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

