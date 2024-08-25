Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clean Yield Group’s Largest Position

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.