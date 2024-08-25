Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

