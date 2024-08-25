Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $192.96. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

