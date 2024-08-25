AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $79.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 637,071 shares of company stock valued at $53,971,086 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 510.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 4.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $90.20 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

