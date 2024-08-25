AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.05

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.05 and last traded at $91.58, with a volume of 136781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,071 shares of company stock valued at $53,971,086 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,057,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AppLovin by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

