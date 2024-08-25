AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 369.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,947 shares of company stock worth $6,322,828 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

