ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$25.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.02 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8700361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. In related news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 17,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.65, for a total value of C$446,181.75. Insiders sold a total of 67,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,570 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

