Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 193.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

