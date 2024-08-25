Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $125.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $109.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 80,906 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

