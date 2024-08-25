Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,618,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,841 shares.The stock last traded at $9.05 and had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 793,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $22,192,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 691.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 167,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 146,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

