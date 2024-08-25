Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 17.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 769,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,664,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 18.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $470,452 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.