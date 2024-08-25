argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $640.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.74.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $516.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.59 and its 200 day moving average is $414.05. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $540.49.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

