Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS opened at $12.71 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

