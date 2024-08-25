Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

AIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Arteris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AIP

Insider Transactions at Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $86,737.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $86,737.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,880.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,075 shares of company stock valued at $684,371. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Stock Up 5.2 %

AIP opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 229.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.