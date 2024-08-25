Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

