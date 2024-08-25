Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,933.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,933.13 ($64.10).

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($88.36) to GBX 6,500 ($84.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($79.91) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($85.76) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,308 ($68.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,278.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,473.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,437 ($57.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,180 ($80.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,897.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashtead Group

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($66.42), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,461,877.03). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($66.42), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,461,877.03). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.21), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($284,823.28). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.