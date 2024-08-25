ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 1.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $925.60 and last traded at $926.88. 256,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,221,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $943.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $961.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.