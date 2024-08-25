Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 733 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

