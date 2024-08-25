Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 675 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

