Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Tejon Ranch worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

TRC stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $487.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.87 and a beta of 0.60. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

