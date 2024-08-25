Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $348.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

