Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $546,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $185.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

