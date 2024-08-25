Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $716,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

