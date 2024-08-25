Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

