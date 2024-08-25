Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 369.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,217 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Immersion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Immersion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMMR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Immersion Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.52 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

