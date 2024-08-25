Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,289 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

