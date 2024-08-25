Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

