Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports Profile
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación América Airports
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.