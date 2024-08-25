Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 121,773 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Stories

