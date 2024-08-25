Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 264,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

