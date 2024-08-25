Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,522 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth approximately $23,993,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter worth $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 88,648 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,730,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 4,675,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $792.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

