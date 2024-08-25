Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,399,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,570. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.57 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

