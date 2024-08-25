Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,727 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.2 %

Lindsay stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

