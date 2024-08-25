Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 233 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $98,360,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

