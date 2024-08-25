Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 67,030 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.44 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

