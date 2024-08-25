Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,010 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALG opened at $184.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

